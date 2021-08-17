Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.63.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $93.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($6.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

