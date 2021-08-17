Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 120,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,280,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $191.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $112.71 and a 12-month high of $271.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.50.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGT. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.92.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.