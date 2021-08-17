Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 681 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 311.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 47,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.36. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $44.71 and a 12-month high of $59.19.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.