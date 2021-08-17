Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $67.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.23.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

