Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,964 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 131.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 42.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $418,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,418 shares of company stock valued at $4,422,328 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

TWTR opened at $63.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 135.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.57. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

