Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 4,628 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,628 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,378,000 after acquiring an additional 212,567 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,640 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 26.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,681,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,858,000 after purchasing an additional 764,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,391,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 233,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.32. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $38.48.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

