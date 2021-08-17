Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

NYSE USB opened at $57.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $85.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.95. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

