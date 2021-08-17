Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,369 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $209,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Altria Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

MO stock opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $89.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.