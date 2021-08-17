Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,867,000 after buying an additional 385,985 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,105,000 after buying an additional 32,283 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,232,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,585,000 after buying an additional 104,137 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,337,000 after buying an additional 73,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,009,000 after buying an additional 52,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $588.87 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.28 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $627.07.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. boosted their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

