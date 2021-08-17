Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.21. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.14%.

HE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

