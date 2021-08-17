HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $57.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 71.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. Relay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.22.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $1,425,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,483 shares in the company, valued at $4,032,551.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,242 shares of company stock worth $2,440,668 over the last ninety days. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

