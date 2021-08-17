HC Wainwright Trims Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Target Price to $4.00

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on APRE. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:APRE opened at $3.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 76.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 380.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

