Head to Head Analysis: AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) vs. Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Citius Pharmaceuticals and AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals N/A -26.90% -24.09% AVEO Pharmaceuticals -398.34% -107.25% -58.70%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Citius Pharmaceuticals and AVEO Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citius Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Citius Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 176.24%. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 199.00%. Given AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AVEO Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Citius Pharmaceuticals and AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$17.55 million ($0.45) -4.02 AVEO Pharmaceuticals $6.02 million 34.37 -$35.58 million ($1.66) -3.63

Citius Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AVEO Pharmaceuticals. Citius Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVEO Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.4% of Citius Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Citius Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Citius Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Citius Pharmaceuticals beats AVEO Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC. The company has also completed a Phase II clinical trial of tivozanib in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab) for the treatment of RCC. In addition, it is developing Ficlatuzumab, a potent humanized immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody that targets hepatocyte growth factor that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, pancreatic cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; AV-203, a potent humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody, which completed Phase I clinical trial for treating human ErbB3; and AV-380, a potent humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment or prevention of cachexia. The company's preclinical stage product includes AV-353 that targets the Notch 3 pathway. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. Vincent's Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.; AstraZeneca PLC; and Bristol Myers Squibb. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

