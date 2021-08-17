Head-To-Head Analysis: Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) versus TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) and TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Versus Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of TaskUs shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Versus Systems and TaskUs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 TaskUs 0 1 8 0 2.89

Versus Systems currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.90%. TaskUs has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.86%. Given Versus Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than TaskUs.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Versus Systems and TaskUs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems $1.39 million 39.60 -$5.78 million ($0.63) -7.13 TaskUs $478.05 million 8.04 $34.53 million N/A N/A

TaskUs has higher revenue and earnings than Versus Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Versus Systems and TaskUs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems -387.36% -495.77% -92.51% TaskUs N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TaskUs beats Versus Systems on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators. The Versus platform can be integrated into streaming media, TV, mobile, console, and PC games, as well as mobile apps. Versus Systems Inc. has strategic partnership with Frias Agency. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc. provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also offers content security services, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated content for various proposals (removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content); and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, and transcription services for training and tuning AI algorithms through the process of machine learning. Its clients include online or app-based businesses transforming industries, such as ride-sharing, e-commerce, food and grocery delivery, streaming media, and online digital marketplaces. TaskUs, Inc. was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

