Head-To-Head Survey: Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) vs. Aceto (OTCMKTS:ACETQ)

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) and Aceto (OTCMKTS:ACETQ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nu Skin Enterprises and Aceto, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nu Skin Enterprises 0 3 1 0 2.25 Aceto 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $61.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.21%. Given Nu Skin Enterprises’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Nu Skin Enterprises is more favorable than Aceto.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nu Skin Enterprises and Aceto’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nu Skin Enterprises $2.58 billion 1.02 $191.35 million $3.63 14.45 Aceto N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nu Skin Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Aceto.

Profitability

This table compares Nu Skin Enterprises and Aceto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nu Skin Enterprises 8.35% 26.95% 12.17% Aceto N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.5% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Aceto shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nu Skin Enterprises beats Aceto on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J. Lund in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, UT.

About Aceto

Aceto Corporation markets, sells and distributes finished dosage form generics, nutraceutical products, pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients, agricultural protection products and specialty chemicals. The company’s operating segment consists of Human Health, Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Performance Chemicals. Human Health segment supplies raw materials used in the production of nutritional and packaged dietary supplements. It markets and distributes its generic prescription and over the counter pharmaceutical products. Pharmaceutical Ingredients segment offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates. Performance Chemicals segment provides specialty chemicals. It serves chemical, agricultural, human health and pharmaceutical industries. The company operates primarily in United States, Europe, and Asia. Aceto Corporation and is headquartered in Port Washington, New York.

