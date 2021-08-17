Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.740-$1.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 77.95 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $29.70.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

