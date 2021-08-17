Heartland Bank & Trust Co Acquires New Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.4% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 11.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 18.6% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 15.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in Caterpillar by 4.5% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 8,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 5.4% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded down $4.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,681. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.65 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

