Heartland Bank & Trust Co Buys New Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,951,867,000 after purchasing an additional 385,985 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,232,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,585,000 after purchasing an additional 104,137 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,337,000 after purchasing an additional 73,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,009,000 after purchasing an additional 52,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.63.

Lam Research stock traded down $10.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $578.26. 56,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,730. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $627.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $292.28 and a one year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

