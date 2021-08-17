Heartland Bank & Trust Co Invests $1.20 Million in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,321 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000. EOG Resources accounts for about 1.1% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $148,417,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $819,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,226 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,291,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $166,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,343 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 455.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 836,517 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $60,673,000 after acquiring an additional 685,839 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

EOG traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.39. The company had a trading volume of 227,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,132. The company has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.35. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.