Heartland Bank & Trust Co Makes New $354,000 Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,241,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 31,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,729,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in ServiceNow by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $705,232.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,687 shares of company stock worth $24,807,495 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NOW traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $582.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,431. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $432.10 and a 52-week high of $608.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $555.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $115.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 690.75, a P/E/G ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.90.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

