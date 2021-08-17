Heartland Bank & Trust Co Purchases New Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,107 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $697,315,000 after buying an additional 5,119,027 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $223,030,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in General Motors by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,148,000 after buying an additional 2,820,610 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in General Motors by 1,112.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $160,794,000 after buying an additional 2,567,488 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $135,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GM. Tudor Pickering started coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.41.

GM stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,880,135. The company has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

