Heartland Bank & Trust Co Purchases New Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,657.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,906 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCO stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $382.23. 15,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $388.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $369.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.55.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

