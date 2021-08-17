Heartland Bank & Trust Co Takes $511,000 Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.8% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 10.8% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 8.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 15.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBSH stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $69.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.75. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

