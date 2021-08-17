Heartland Bank & Trust Co Takes Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,543 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,233 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $71,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 12.8% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,838 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 73.7% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,355 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,637 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $216.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 target price (down from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total transaction of $252,436.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.08, for a total value of $322,290.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,118 shares of company stock valued at $2,539,159 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.