Hedget Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $604,508.00 (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Hedget has a total market cap of $7.19 million and approximately $604,508.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedget coin can now be bought for about $4.10 or 0.00009091 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hedget has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hedget alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00058282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $380.14 or 0.00842310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00046537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00100537 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget (CRYPTO:HGET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedget and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.