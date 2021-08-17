HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Tops $1.10 on Exchanges

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $385.17 million and $188,842.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004794 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000377 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00028873 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001117 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000526 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00037676 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00036743 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

