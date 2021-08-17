HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HLE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €56.81 ($66.84).

HLE stock opened at €61.04 ($71.81) on Monday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a 1-year high of €68.72 ($80.85). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion and a PE ratio of -17.13.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

