HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HLFFF. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HelloFresh presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:HLFFF opened at $100.00 on Monday. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $104.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.54.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

