HempCoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.32 Million (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $276.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,813.08 or 0.99817457 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00036184 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006733 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00076941 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00010442 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000524 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,060,945 coins and its circulating supply is 262,925,795 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

