Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HENKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of HENKY stock opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $26.04.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

