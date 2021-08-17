Henry James International Management Inc. Acquires 2,446 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,832 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,921 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $12,034,000 after buying an additional 142,363 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,054,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SIMO. Cowen lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

Shares of SIMO traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.54. 7,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,870. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $81.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.