Henry James International Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY)

Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

CRZBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €5.80 ($6.82) to €6.30 ($7.41) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. cut shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Commerzbank to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRZBY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.25. 90,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,253. The company has a current ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90. Commerzbank AG has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $8.43.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commerzbank AG will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

