Henry James International Management Inc. Grows Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Yandex by 117.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Yandex by 6,530.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Yandex during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Yandex in the first quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

YNDX traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $69.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,740. Yandex has a 12 month low of $55.62 and a 12 month high of $74.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.30, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.36.

YNDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yandex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

