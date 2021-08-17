Henry James International Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,213 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. STMicroelectronics comprises about 1.9% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $6,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,118,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,925 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 8.0% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 10,669 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,418 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Liberum Capital cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Shares of NYSE:STM traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.07. 85,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,177,704. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $26.90 and a 52-week high of $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.43.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

