Henry James International Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Henry James International Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after buying an additional 2,060,453 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,007,673,000 after buying an additional 98,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,758,000 after buying an additional 230,261 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.9% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,004,000 after buying an additional 150,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,187,831,000 after purchasing an additional 185,998 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $328.69. The stock had a trading volume of 67,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,024. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $328.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $305.61.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.57.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

