Henry James International Management Inc. Sells 11,708 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Henry James International Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,708 shares during the period. Infosys comprises about 1.1% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 319.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Infosys by 38.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Infosys during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INFY stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.48. 96,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,224,331. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.41.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

