Henry James International Management Inc. Trims Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Henry James International Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DQ. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 18.6% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 26.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 136.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 62.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DQ traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.65. The stock had a trading volume of 95,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,548. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $130.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The company had revenue of $256.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Daqo New Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.73.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

