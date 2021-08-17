Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.700-$5.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.01 billion-$6.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.19 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:HLF opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.93. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $43.01 and a one year high of $59.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.49.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 303,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,672,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

