Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Chemours by 54.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in The Chemours by 40.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in The Chemours by 122.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in The Chemours in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Chemours by 8.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CC opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $38.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

In related news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $102,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $317,391.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,005 shares of company stock worth $1,638,024. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus raised The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Chemours in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

