Heritage Investors Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 24.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000.

VTI stock opened at $230.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.45. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

