Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 180 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $8,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 279.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

TM stock opened at $180.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.32. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.28 and a fifty-two week high of $185.99. The company has a market cap of $252.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.