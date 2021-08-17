Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 375 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 25.9% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA opened at $356.57 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $261.41 and a 1-year high of $356.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $346.96.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

