Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 654 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,903,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,271 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 4.3% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,808,000 after acquiring an additional 433,426 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 17.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,780,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,876 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 147.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 5.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,813,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,482,000 after acquiring an additional 240,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,247 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,517 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $100,000.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 9,324 shares of company stock valued at $374,627. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

