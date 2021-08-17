Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 700 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,530 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 42.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 221.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.51.

Halliburton stock opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.82 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.69%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

