Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 791 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $129.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.68. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.44 and a 1 year high of $132.39. The company has a market capitalization of $174.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.48.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

