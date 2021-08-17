Heritage Investors Management Corp Takes Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 27.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,781,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,561 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,756,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after purchasing an additional 153,432 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 984,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,038,000 after purchasing an additional 124,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BYND shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.59.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $455,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,498.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $761,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 105,192 shares of company stock valued at $14,537,788 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $118.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 17.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.91. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.86 and a 12-month high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.