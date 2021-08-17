Heritage Investors Management Corp Trims Stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,157 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CDK Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in CDK Global by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in CDK Global by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in CDK Global by 6,116.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

