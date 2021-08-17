Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Short Interest Update

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the July 15th total of 5,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 844,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Shares of MLHR stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,523. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.31. Herman Miller has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $51.24.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.52%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Herman Miller news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $527,274.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,933 shares of company stock worth $1,075,692. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Herman Miller by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,668,000 after acquiring an additional 526,738 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Herman Miller by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,085,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,881,000 after acquiring an additional 162,303 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Herman Miller by 29.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,182,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Herman Miller by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,314,000 after acquiring an additional 37,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Herman Miller by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,166,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,007,000 after acquiring an additional 16,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

