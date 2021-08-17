HEROcoin Price Tops $0.0177 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 40.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $381,734.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

