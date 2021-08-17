Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Short Interest Update

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the July 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 127.0 days.

Shares of Héroux-Devtek stock opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. Héroux-Devtek has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.46.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HERXF shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Héroux-Devtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Héroux-Devtek in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

